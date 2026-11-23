NEW DELHI: India on Monday announced a $1.62-billion (approximately Rs 15,120 crore or 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees) economic development package for Nepal, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah unveiled an ambitious roadmap to revitalise bilateral relations through stronger economic cooperation, cross-border connectivity, energy partnerships and trade.

The announcement, made during Shah’s first bilateral visit to India since assuming office, lends a vital push to strengthen ties after a period of diplomatic strain over the longstanding boundary dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

PM Modi also expressed India's deep condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August.

"And today, to give renewed strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees," he said.

The package is intended to support Nepal’s reconstruction and long-term development. It includes 5,600 crore Nepalese rupees in grant assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction and infrastructure projects, along with a credit line for energy-sector development.

India will establish an offshore Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nepal, expanding its overseas higher education footprint.

The proposed campus will be the third international IIT campus, following IIT Madras’ Zanzibar campus, inaugurated in 2023, and IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus, established in 2024.

Emphasising the historical and strategic significance of the relationship, Modi described India and Nepal as more than neighbouring countries.

“The relationship between India and Nepal is not just one of neighbourhood, but it is about closeness and unwavering trust,” Modi said after talks with Shah at Hyderabad House.

“We share our joys, and so do our challenges. We are partners in each other’s progress and also support each other in difficult times,” he added.