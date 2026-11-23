Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the launch of a direct rail service between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal will mark a new chapter in the centuries-old spiritual and cultural ties between the two regions, strengthen India-Nepal relations and make pilgrimage easier for crores of devotees.

In a post on X ahead of the inauguration, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah would jointly flag off the rail service connecting Ayodhya, the holy city associated with Lord Ram, and Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

"The centuries-old, unbroken emotional and cultural relationship between India and Nepal will now be further strengthened through modern rail connectivity," he said.

Referring to the traditional 'roti-beti' ties between the Awadh and Mithila regions, the chief minister said a new golden chapter was being added to their spiritual, cultural and social relationship.

Adityanath said he would be present in Ayodhya to witness the occasion, which he described as one that would bring alive memories of the Treta Yuga.

He said the initiative was a reflection of Modi's vision of 'heritage as well as development' and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"The pilgrimage of crores of devotees from both countries will become easier, while religious tourism, cultural integration and regional prosperity will also receive a new impetus," he said.

Describing the rail service as a gift that would bring Awadh and Mithila closer, Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to devotees of Lord Ram.