On his first bilateral visit abroad since taking over in March, Shah has brought a heavyweight team, including foreign minister Shishir Khanal and finance minister Swarnim Wagle, plus a long wish list. As this newspaper reported earlier, Kathmandu seeks over $2 billion, made up of a $1 billion concessional loan, a $500 million grant and $500 million for post-flood reconstruction.

It also wants an additional air route through Indian airspace, on which there is no agreement yet, while New Delhi has proposed a joint vision document covering investment, trade, energy, transit, healthcare and digital connectivity.

The centrepiece is Monday’s delegation-level talks with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, followed by the exchange of agreements and a joint press conference. The two PMs will flag off the weekly Ayodhya-Janakpur Express, a 604-km cross-border service and launch other projects, some by video link. Shah will also call on President Droupadi Murmu before flying home.

The boundary row still casts a shadow, with Shah telling Parliament in May that Nepal had taken up its claim to Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura with India, China and Britain. India says all three areas are part of Uttarakhand.