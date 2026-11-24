RAIPUR: Amid mounting non-academic responsibilities, around 60,000 government school teachers across the state will be away from classrooms for nearly 81 days this academic session to carry out phased duties for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming Census-related work.

Despite this massive loss of teaching days right before examinations, educators have been instructed to complete the entire school syllabus by March 30.

Usually, in an academic year, schools get around 220 teaching days. However, this session has already seen a reduction in classroom days because the academic calendar shifted to start on April 1 instead of the traditional June 16 this year.

In the first year of this transition, over 40,000 teachers have been assigned duties as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Designated Officers under the SIR programme, while more than 50,000 are slated to be deployed for Census operations. As a result, the very educators responsible for finishing the curriculum and preparing students for exams will remain out of school for a major portion of the term.