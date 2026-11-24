RAIPUR: Amid mounting non-academic responsibilities, around 60,000 government school teachers across the state will be away from classrooms for nearly 81 days this academic session to carry out phased duties for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming Census-related work.
Despite this massive loss of teaching days right before examinations, educators have been instructed to complete the entire school syllabus by March 30.
Usually, in an academic year, schools get around 220 teaching days. However, this session has already seen a reduction in classroom days because the academic calendar shifted to start on April 1 instead of the traditional June 16 this year.
In the first year of this transition, over 40,000 teachers have been assigned duties as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Designated Officers under the SIR programme, while more than 50,000 are slated to be deployed for Census operations. As a result, the very educators responsible for finishing the curriculum and preparing students for exams will remain out of school for a major portion of the term.
During a review meeting with divisional officials on Wednesday, School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav issued strict directives to ensure quality education and timely completion of the syllabus. He instructed officials to arrange teachers for teacher-less and single-teacher schools, conduct regular inspections, and review preparations for board examinations.
The deployment has drawn pushback from educators. Virendra Dubey, state president of the School Teachers Union, stated that continuous field duties for SIR and Census work put immense pressure on the remaining teachers in schools, making syllabus completion naturally difficult. He urged the administration to consider these practical challenges before setting rigid deadlines for finishing the curriculum.
“It seems proper planning is missing, and many teachers are upset owing to excessive non-academic workload. Ultimately, the school curriculum and results are bound to suffer if timely actions and interventions are not taken by authorities,” he added.
Beyond academics, the Minister emphasised holistic development, mandating at least one hour of yoga and sports every Saturday. He also directed schools to encourage student participation in Scouts, Guides, and NCC activities, pay special attention to training Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), and organise cultural and creative programmes on major national days, festivals, and the birth anniversaries of martyrs.