NEW DELHI: Months after extensive discussions between senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the two parties formally announced their pre-poll alliance on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the regional party to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Our relationship with Akali Dal has always been strong. Our ties go back to the Vajpayee-Advani era," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, adding that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomed the party back into the NDA.

Describing the partnership as a natural alliance of the people, Shah said the Akali Dal would play the role of the 'Bade Bhai' (elder brother) in Punjab, working to rescue the state from its numerous challenges, including the widespread drug menace, which has adversely affected its development and peace.

Announcing the alliance at a media briefing at the BJP headquarters, Shah said the AAP government would be voted out of Punjab following the formation of the alliance.

Shah said the NDA alliance would contest all 117 Assembly seats, with the drug menace, law and order and other pressing concerns forming the core of its election agenda.

Assuring the people of Punjab, the Home Minister said the drug problem would be completely eradicated from the state by December 30, 2029. He also promised to resolve issues concerning farmers and other outstanding demands within three months of the formation of a double-engine government.