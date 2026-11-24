NEW DELHI: Months after extensive discussions between senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the two parties formally announced their pre-poll alliance on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the regional party to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"Our relationship with Akali Dal has always been strong. Our ties go back to the Vajpayee-Advani era," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, adding that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomed the party back into the NDA.
Describing the partnership as a natural alliance of the people, Shah said the Akali Dal would play the role of the 'Bade Bhai' (elder brother) in Punjab, working to rescue the state from its numerous challenges, including the widespread drug menace, which has adversely affected its development and peace.
Announcing the alliance at a media briefing at the BJP headquarters, Shah said the AAP government would be voted out of Punjab following the formation of the alliance.
Shah said the NDA alliance would contest all 117 Assembly seats, with the drug menace, law and order and other pressing concerns forming the core of its election agenda.
Assuring the people of Punjab, the Home Minister said the drug problem would be completely eradicated from the state by December 30, 2029. He also promised to resolve issues concerning farmers and other outstanding demands within three months of the formation of a double-engine government.
"After long meetings between BJP chief Nitin Nabin and other leaders of Akali Dal, a new roadmap has been prepared for Punjab which will be acted upon by the NDA government", Shah said.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also described the alliance as more than a political arrangement, calling it a natural bond of brotherhood formed in the interest of Punjab. He highlighted that his party, which is more than 106 years old, had shared an alliance with the BJP since the days of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Badal also launched a sharp attack on the AAP government, accusing it of ruining Punjab. He alleged that governance had virtually collapsed in the state and that gangsters were calling the shots under the AAP regime.