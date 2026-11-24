CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are set to announce the revival of their alliance on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal are likely to jointly announce the alliance at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Senior BJP leaders from Punjab, including state unit chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and former state presidents Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Kumar, have been called to Delhi for the announcement. Senior Akali Dal leaders, including Baldev Singh Bhunder, are also in the national capital.

The two former allies have been moving towards a reunion over the past few months, with an announcement expected in November. They parted ways in September 2020, at the height of the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws. The SAD then quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest.

Amit Shah recently indicated the possibility of a reunion, saying Punjab would have an NDA government. Speculation gained momentum following a meeting between Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement is scheduled to coincide with the 556th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

The two parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately, with the SAD winning three seats and the BJP two in the 117-member House. They shared an alliance for nearly 24 years and contested several elections together, including the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

The BJP may seek a larger share of seats than under the previous arrangement, while the SAD is expected to focus on retaining its traditional support base, particularly in rural and Panthic constituencies.

The proposed reunion could also influence the electoral strategies of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.