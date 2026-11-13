Punjab BJP prepares tentative candidates list ahead of Assembly polls amid buzz over likely alliance with SAD

CHANDIGARH: Amid the speculations over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) realliance ahead of the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, it is learnt that the saffron party is preparing a list of tentative candidates if it contests solo.

Over 80 names of the potential aspirants are on the list. The move is significant as it might aid the party in a bargain with SAD, if the alliance gets finalised.

Sources said the saffron party has started the process of identifying the prospective candidates much earlier, as its state leadership has been saying that the party will fight all 117 assembly seats on its own.

A party leader, on condition of anonymity, said that in many seats the party has two to three prospective candidates, while in the urban segments of Ludhiana and Jalandhar there are even four to five prospective candidates per seat.

"In Mansa, the party has three prospective candidates: Mangat Ram Bansal, Prem Mittal and Jagdeep Nakai, all Ex-MLAs. While from Jalandhar (Cantonment), the probable candidates of the saffron party are Jagbir Brar and Sarabjeet Makkar," he added.

Sources said that, from Batala, a non-urban seat in Gurdaspur district, the tentative ticket seekers of the saffron party are Ashwani Sekri and Fetah Jung Singh Bajwa, both Ex-MLAs who were earlier in the Congress.

It is learnt that from Jalandhar (West), the ticket aspirants are former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and former MLA Sheetal Angu; and from Ajnala, former MLA Bony Ajanla is in the race; and from Kharar, it is Ranjit Singh Gill, who left Akali Dal and joined the saffron party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state media in-charge Vineet Joshi.

From the Sahnewal assembly segment, it is Pritpal Singh Baliwal, State Media Co-In-charge who might contest.

A senior leader said that Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon might fight from Ludhiana (North), as it is considered a 'safe' seat of the saffron party. He also added that a former Union Minister of State for Railways is likely to fight from any of the urban seats in Jalandhar.

Bittu is also a contender for the Ludhiana (North) seat.