NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she slapped a boy in school after he teased her following the Emergency, saying, "Chor hai tera chacha (Your uncle is a thief)".

She narrated the incident during a conversation with her mother Sonia Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.

"After the Emergency, when dadi (Indira Gandhi) lost the election, we moved to a different house. I remember there was a lot of tension," Priyanka Gandhi says in the video.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reminisce about their first day at school after Indira Gandhi lost the election in 1977.

"I remember a little boy coming and telling me, 'Tera chacha (Sanjay Gandhi) jail mein hai, chor hai tera chacha'. So I slapped him; he started crying and went to the teacher, and I got a scolding," Priyanka Gandhi recalls in the video of her conversation with her mother and brother.

Rahul Gandhi says he and his sister were different in school. The siblings playfully tease each other in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi recalling that she was a prefect in school.

"There was a difference because she (Priyanka) was not rebellious. She would follow the rules; she would be sweet and nice, and I was rebellious and asking questions and disturbing," Rahul Gandhi recalls.

Priyanka Gandhi then says she was suited to the system, unlike Rahul.

"Even today, like in Parliament, it is the same difference that was there in class that we used to have. I would say 'good morning, namaste'. You were on your own trip," Priyanka Gandhi tells her brother. Rahul Gandhi also remembers that when he arrived at school after the Emergency, no one sat next to him. He also says that on his seventh birthday, none of his friends turned up, barring one, who is still his friend.