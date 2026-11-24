NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das was detained by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday night, shortly before he was scheduled to fly to the UK for a series of talks at universities there.

Das was stopped over alleged discrepancies in his passport relating to his place of birth. He was also issued a show-cause notice a few hours before his scheduled departure. However, he alleged that the BJP government was trying to prevent him from addressing students abroad because it felt intimidated by his views.

Das was scheduled to travel on Air India flight AI 161, which was to depart from Terminal 3 of IGIA for London Heathrow at 1 am on Tuesday.

After being detained by immigration officials around 11 pm on Monday and prevented from proceeding, Das posted a series of messages on X. He said he was scheduled to speak about the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at Oxford University, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events.

Blaming what he called an “anti-intellectual” government for his detention, Das alleged that the authorities were afraid of his planned engagements at these institutions.

He also released a short video from inside the airport, in which he lashed out at the government.