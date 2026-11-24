NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das was detained by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday night, shortly before he was scheduled to fly to the UK for a series of talks at universities there.
Das was stopped over alleged discrepancies in his passport relating to his place of birth. He was also issued a show-cause notice a few hours before his scheduled departure. However, he alleged that the BJP government was trying to prevent him from addressing students abroad because it felt intimidated by his views.
Das was scheduled to travel on Air India flight AI 161, which was to depart from Terminal 3 of IGIA for London Heathrow at 1 am on Tuesday.
After being detained by immigration officials around 11 pm on Monday and prevented from proceeding, Das posted a series of messages on X. He said he was scheduled to speak about the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at Oxford University, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events.
Blaming what he called an “anti-intellectual” government for his detention, Das alleged that the authorities were afraid of his planned engagements at these institutions.
He also released a short video from inside the airport, in which he lashed out at the government.
Confirmation from Delhi airport authorities and the police regarding Monday night’s events is awaited.
Reports from Chennai said Das's passport incorrectly listed Chennai as his place of birth, while he was born in Delhi. Immigration authorities reportedly detained him after being alerted to the discrepancy.
Das later told reporters in Delhi that he had received a show-cause notice regarding his passport just five hours before his scheduled flight.
“The notice was sent just five hours before my flight and its sole purpose was to harass me and send a message to other young people that this could happen to you too,” he said.
Das added that immigration officials who stopped him at the Delhi airport asked him to check his email for a notice seeking an explanation over the alleged discrepancy in his place of birth. The notice also asked why his passport should not be impounded.
He was given a week to respond to the notice and barred from travelling abroad during this period.
The CJP leader said he was issued the passport in 2019 and had travelled abroad several times using it without facing any problems.
When contacted by this reporter, the Chennai Passport Officer declined to comment on the matter.
This is the second time Das has been detained at an airport in less than two months. On October 10, he was detained along with CJP leaders Abhineet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. They were in the national capital to participate in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.