PIL in Madras HC seeks probe into CJP's Saurav Das, blocking of social media accounts over comments on judiciary

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has issued notice to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson and journalist Saurav Das and the Union government, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking their responses to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking an inquiry into his background and the cancellation of his passport and Aadhaar card.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday heard the PIL filed by R Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Zamin Pallavaram in Chennai.

The petitioner alleged that the CJP leader had been making derogatory comments against the judiciary, the Chief Justice of India and other Supreme Court judges.

He sought a direction to the Centre, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, “to conduct a detailed, thorough and fair probe” into the background and details of Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das and his family members, including his mother, Seem Chhetri, and biological father, Bijay Sharma, who are residing in Puducherry.

The petitioner also sought necessary action to cancel Das's passport and Aadhaar card if he is found guilty in the probe. He further sought directions to block his social media handles on X and Instagram and prevent him from making further derogatory statements.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that a representation had been submitted to the respondent authorities on October 7, but no action had been taken on it.