The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing instances when former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had refused proposals to name public projects after him.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Jewar airport, inaugurated by Modi on March 28, 2026, had been renamed the Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar despite sluggish passenger traffic.
In a post on X, Ramesh said the airport's Phase-I spans over 3,000 acres acquired amid controversy, with an investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore. He, however, pointed out that the airport had yet to see a single scheduled international flight.
"This has not prevented the airport being renamed as the Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar," he said.
Referring to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Ramesh asked what would be named after the prime minister next.
"There was a different time when in January 1949 the Prime Minister of India refused to have the Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad named after him and in December 1956 he had also put a stop to the proposal to rename the Banihal Tunnel in J&K in his honour," Ramesh said.
He also cited former Union Education Minister MC Chagla's autobiography, Roses in December, to highlight Nehru's opposition to such proposals. According to Ramesh, Chagla had wanted the proposed second university in Delhi to be named after Nehru in the early 1960s, but the then prime minister promptly vetoed the suggestion.
In October, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as the Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said the state government was grateful to Modi for the airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh. He said the facility would become the state's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.
Modi laid the foundation stone for the greenfield airport on November 25, 2021, and inaugurated its first phase on March 28, 2026. Commercial flight operations commenced on June 15.
(With inputs from PTI)