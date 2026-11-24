The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing instances when former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had refused proposals to name public projects after him.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Jewar airport, inaugurated by Modi on March 28, 2026, had been renamed the Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar despite sluggish passenger traffic.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the airport's Phase-I spans over 3,000 acres acquired amid controversy, with an investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore. He, however, pointed out that the airport had yet to see a single scheduled international flight.

"This has not prevented the airport being renamed as the Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar," he said.