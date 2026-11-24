NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Monday night claimed that he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and prevented from boarding his flight to the United Kingdom.
Das was scheduled to deliver talks at several premier institutions in the UK on the 'Cockroach Movement'.
In a series of posts on X, Das named Oxford University, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh among the institutions where Indian students had enthusiastically organised events for him to speak.
He claimed that the immigration department did not allow him to board his flight to London, scheduled to depart at 1 am on Tuesday, despite being informed in advance about his passport details.
Blaming the "anti-intellectual" government for his detention, Das alleged that it was afraid of him speaking at these institutions.
Das also released a short video from the airport premises, in which he lashed out at the government.
Confirmation from the Delhi airport authorities and police regarding Monday night's incident is awaited.
This is the second time Das has been detained at an airport in less than two months. On October 10, he was detained along with CJP leaders Abhineet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. They were in the national capital to take part in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.