NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said that a criminal, having antecedents and a previous conviction, cannot be released on bail merely on the strength of his right to a speedy trial.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar made the observation while setting aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting bail to an accused in a murder case.

"The right to speedy trial is always considered to be a facet of Article 21 of the Constitution of India but, at the same time, when the accused is involved in committing a heinous offence, the right of the accused and the interest of the society, including the interest of the victim and his family, is also required to be seen," the bench said.

The bench said it appeared that neither the previous conviction of the accused was ever brought to the notice of the high court nor his involvement in other criminal cases was placed before the high court at the time of hearing of the bail petition.

"A criminal, having antecedents and previous conviction, cannot be released on bail merely on the strength of his/her right to speedy trial," the top court said in its November 18 order.

"It is the duty of the court to maintain balance between the two facets, i.e., right to speedy trial and the societal interest, by releasing a person on bail while he is involved in a series of offences and particularly when the bail order has been secured by making an incorrect statement before the high court," it said.