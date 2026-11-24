Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was "extremely delighted" that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the NDA and was confident that the coalition will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said the BJP and the Akali Dal have a natural alliance which will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress.

"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he said.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "national and emotional" pact.