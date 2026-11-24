Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab, confirming that the Akali Dal would be the “elder brother” in the alliance.

He welcomed the SAD’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah; our national president, Nitin Nabin; and Sukhbir Singh. I also welcome their return to the NDA fold,” he said.

Sirsa, while speaking to ANI, said the alliance was formed with the broader aim of making Punjab free from drugs, gangsters and debt, besides addressing farmers’ problems, rather than merely capturing power.

“It has been made clear today that within this alliance, the Chief Ministerial candidate will be from the Akali Dal—Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Union Home Minister has explicitly stated that the Akali Dal will take on the role of the elder brother," he said.

“This alliance is not about merely capturing power in Punjab; rather, it is aimed at freeing the state from drugs, overcoming its various challenges, and restoring its prosperity,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.