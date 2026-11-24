The proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would create new opportunities for investment, trade and employment between the two sides, the head of a German state has said.

Negotiations for an FTA between India and the 27-member bloc concluded in January, and the agreement is expected to be signed in December.

Speaking to PTI, Olaf Lies, Minister-President of Germany's Lower Saxony state, said on Monday that the proposed agreement would benefit companies from his state looking to invest in India as well as Indian businesses seeking opportunities in Germany.

Lies, who is leading a delegation of around 60 political and business representatives, including members of the state parliament, began his official visit to India on Monday. He will hold meetings in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai during his visit.

The FTA "is a big chance for more investment, for more trade, for more business between our countries," Lies told PTI after addressing a gathering at the German Embassy in New Delhi.

"I'm confident there will be a solution for the FTA at the end of this year," he said.

Lies said, "We are open for people from India, and I think India is open also for people from Lower Saxony and also for companies from Lower Saxony."

Lower Saxony is one of Germany's 16 states and is located in the northwestern part of the country, bordering the North Sea. Its capital is Hanover. With a population of over 8.1 million, it is Germany's second-largest state by area and fourth-largest by population.

Lies also said the state was keen to provide employment opportunities to skilled young Indians and strengthen people-to-people ties, and he was hopeful his visit to India would yield positive results.

"There are a lot of young people, skilled young people, and maybe it is possible to give them a chance in Lower Saxony to get jobs, to be part of the economy of Lower Saxony," he said.

In his address at the German Embassy in New Delhi, Lies said India and Germany shared an interest in a rules-based international order, open trade and technology that serve people.

"In the world that is becoming more and more uncertain, reliable partnerships are more important, and we want to be a reliable partner," he said.