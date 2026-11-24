RANCHI: The JMM-led ruling alliance and oppositon parties led by BJP are set for a face-off over the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) [MMDR] Amendment Act during the two-day special session of the State Legislative Assembly beginning on Wednesday.

Convened at the initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the session is expected to witness a heated debate between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the implications of the amendments for the state's financial interests.

The state government maintains that the Centre's amendments will undermine Jharkhand's revenue rights, adversely affecting welfare schemes and the development of mining-affected areas. It plans to raise the issue in the Assembly, arguing that the amendments impinge on the federal structure and the rights of states.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is also expected to feature prominently during the session, with both the ruling alliance and the Opposition set to articulate their respective positions on the issue.

Ahead of this crucial session, Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level virtual meeting on Monday from his Kanke Road residence with all ministers and MLAs from the ruling coalition. The primary focus of the meeting was to formulate a strategy to robustly present the government’s position on sensitive and significant issues, such as the MMDR and SIR, during the upcoming special session.

The ruling parties’ main objection concerns provisions within the MMDR Amendment Act that could limit the state’s authority to levy a cess on mineral-rich land. The government fears that this new legal framework will have a severe impact on the state exchequer.