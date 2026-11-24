RANCHI: The JMM-led ruling alliance and oppositon parties led by BJP are set for a face-off over the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) [MMDR] Amendment Act during the two-day special session of the State Legislative Assembly beginning on Wednesday.
Convened at the initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the session is expected to witness a heated debate between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the implications of the amendments for the state's financial interests.
The state government maintains that the Centre's amendments will undermine Jharkhand's revenue rights, adversely affecting welfare schemes and the development of mining-affected areas. It plans to raise the issue in the Assembly, arguing that the amendments impinge on the federal structure and the rights of states.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is also expected to feature prominently during the session, with both the ruling alliance and the Opposition set to articulate their respective positions on the issue.
Ahead of this crucial session, Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level virtual meeting on Monday from his Kanke Road residence with all ministers and MLAs from the ruling coalition. The primary focus of the meeting was to formulate a strategy to robustly present the government’s position on sensitive and significant issues, such as the MMDR and SIR, during the upcoming special session.
The ruling parties’ main objection concerns provisions within the MMDR Amendment Act that could limit the state’s authority to levy a cess on mineral-rich land. The government fears that this new legal framework will have a severe impact on the state exchequer.
The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to all ministers and MLAs to arrive in the House well-prepared and armed with facts, ensuring they can provide strong and precise responses to every question raised by the opposition.
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge K Raju, who attended the meeting, expressed concern over the MMDR amendments and SIR. He alleged that the Centre had introduced the MMDR Bill in haste without adequate consultation, adversely affecting mineral-rich states like Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party held a meeting at its state headquarters under the chairmanship of state president Aditya Sahu, attended by Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi.
After the meeting, BJP Chief Whip Naveen Jaiswal said the special Assembly session on MMDR amendments and the SIR of electoral rolls was part of a specific political narrative. He said the BJP would respond to the government's concerns with facts and arguments.
Jaiswal maintained that SIR was a constitutional process mandated by the Election Commission, not a BJP initiative. On MMDR, he argued that the legislation was intended for the entire country and was not being opposed in Congress-ruled states.
He alleged that Jharkhand was opposing it to impose additional cess and taxes on coal, which could push up prices and make it difficult to find buyers. He also claimed that coal sales were rising in other states but declining in Jharkhand.