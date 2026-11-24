NEW DELHI: Keralam is the best-performing state in India, recording the lowest anaemia prevalence across all age groups, according to the newly released government data.

Interestingly, poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, has done a bit better in anaemia prevalence in three categories - infant, school-age children, adolescent girls and boys categories - as compared to Gujarat and even West Bengal, found the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR- NIN)'s Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted between 2023-25.

While young girls and women have shown higher anaemia prevalence in the country, Gujarat have recorded the highest anaemia prevalence among all the states in the country at 41.5 per cent among boys aged 10 to 19 years as compared to the national average of 22.8 per cent. Meghalaya (33.1 per cent) and Punjab (32.5 per cent) follow. The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 47.9 percent anaemia among adolescent boys.

Gujarat also stood second among all the states in recording high anaemia prevalence in two categories – children in the age group of 12-59 months and children in the age group of 5-9 years.

Anaemia prevalence among adult men aged 20-59 years is, however, highest in Assam at 46.8 per cent. Meghalaya follows at 38.9 per cent. Both Chhattisgarh and Punjab recorded 37.1 per cent, while West Bengal and Jharkhand reported 32.1 per cent anaemia prevalence.

The long-awaited data on anaemia shows that Keralam did even better than the national average across all key age groups. In fact, Keralam has left its other southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka far behind in anaemia prevalence across all age groups.

The state recorded 14.5 per cent anaemia prevalence in the 12 to 59 months age group, compared with the national average of 41.8%. Similarly, children aged 5-9 years recorded the lowest prevalence nationally at 9.8 per cent, compared with the national average of 31.3 per cent.

Anaemia prevalence among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years stood at 21.4 per cent as compared to the national figure of 46.3 per cent.