NEW DELHI: Keralam is the best-performing state in India, recording the lowest anaemia prevalence across all age groups, according to the newly released government data.
Interestingly, poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, has done a bit better in anaemia prevalence in three categories - infant, school-age children, adolescent girls and boys categories - as compared to Gujarat and even West Bengal, found the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR- NIN)'s Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA), conducted between 2023-25.
While young girls and women have shown higher anaemia prevalence in the country, Gujarat have recorded the highest anaemia prevalence among all the states in the country at 41.5 per cent among boys aged 10 to 19 years as compared to the national average of 22.8 per cent. Meghalaya (33.1 per cent) and Punjab (32.5 per cent) follow. The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 47.9 percent anaemia among adolescent boys.
Gujarat also stood second among all the states in recording high anaemia prevalence in two categories – children in the age group of 12-59 months and children in the age group of 5-9 years.
Anaemia prevalence among adult men aged 20-59 years is, however, highest in Assam at 46.8 per cent. Meghalaya follows at 38.9 per cent. Both Chhattisgarh and Punjab recorded 37.1 per cent, while West Bengal and Jharkhand reported 32.1 per cent anaemia prevalence.
The long-awaited data on anaemia shows that Keralam did even better than the national average across all key age groups. In fact, Keralam has left its other southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka far behind in anaemia prevalence across all age groups.
The state recorded 14.5 per cent anaemia prevalence in the 12 to 59 months age group, compared with the national average of 41.8%. Similarly, children aged 5-9 years recorded the lowest prevalence nationally at 9.8 per cent, compared with the national average of 31.3 per cent.
Anaemia prevalence among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years stood at 21.4 per cent as compared to the national figure of 46.3 per cent.
In the state, 6.3 per cent of boys aged 10-19 years are anaemic, compared to the national average of 22.8 per cent; 28 per cent of adult women aged 20-59 years are anaemic, compared to the national average of 54.8 per cent.
While 29.1 per cent of women aged 15-49 years are anaemic, compared with the national average of 55.9 per cent; 7.1 per cent of adult men aged 20-59 years are anaemic, compared with the national average of 22 per cent. In Keralam, 37.3 per cent of women aged 60 years and above are anaemic, compared to the national average of 55.7 per cent; 30.4 per cent of men aged 60 years and above are anaemic, compared to the national average of 44.7 per cent.
The survey also showed that while more than two in five children aged 12-59 months in India have anaemia, Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest prevalence in the country at 57.5 per cent, against a national average of 41.8 per cent.
Gujarat follows at 56.5 per cent, and Chhattisgarh at 55.6 per cent. Other states are: Telangana (47.4 percent), Punjab (45.7 percent), Uttar Pradesh (43 percent) and Rajasthan (41.1 percent)
While 31.3 per cent of children aged 5-9 years had anaemia nationally, Chhattisgarh recorded the highest state-level estimate in this age group, at 59.9 per cent, followed by Gujarat (51.7 per cent), Meghalaya (42.7 per cent) and West Bengal (42.8 per cent).
However, it is West Bengal which recorded the highest anaemia prevalence among women in the reproductive age group between 15 and 49, at 72.4 per cent.
It is followed by Assam (71.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (71.5 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Tripura (70.0 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (68.5 per cent) and Bihar (65.5 per cent).
The survey covered more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 States and Union Territories. The survey analysed more than 1.7 lakh blood samples.
The survey categorised anaemia into three categories: mild, moderate, and severe. While most anaemia is mild, it still accounts for a substantial share of the overall anaemia burden. Severe anaemia was observed in less than 2 per cent of people in most age groups.