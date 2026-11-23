NEW DELHI: More than half of India's women in the reproductive age group of 15 to 49 years are anaemic, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday.

Nearly half of adolescent girls and more than half of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 20 to 59 years are anaemic, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN)'s Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA).

Anaemia prevalence is significantly lower among adolescent boys, adult men and older men. Even among those affected, three-fourths have only mild anaemia.

The latest anaemia data, which was missing from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), also found that severe anaemia was observed in less than 2 per cent of people in most age groups.

Union Health Ministry officials said the survey, conducted between 2023 and 2025, provides comprehensive national evidence on anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the life course.

The survey categorised anaemia into three levels: mild, moderate and severe. While most cases of anaemia are mild, they still account for a substantial share of the overall burden.

The survey, which covered more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union Territories, found that anaemia prevalence stood at 41.8 per cent among children aged 12-59 months, 46.3 per cent among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years, 54.8 per cent among non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 20 to 59 years, and nearly 56 per cent among women of reproductive age aged 15 to 48 years.

While 55.7 per cent of women aged 60 years and above are anaemic, 44.7 per cent of men in the same age group are anaemic.

Among adolescent boys aged 10 to 19 years, anaemia prevalence was 22.8 per cent, while among men aged 20-59 years, it was around 22 per cent. The report also found a high prevalence of anaemia among children aged 12-59 months, at 42 per cent.

To arrive at these findings, more than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed to estimate haemoglobin levels across different age, sex and physiological groups.