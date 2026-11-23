NEW DELHI: More than half of India's women in the reproductive age group of 15 to 49 years are anaemic, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday.
Nearly half of adolescent girls and more than half of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 20 to 59 years are anaemic, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN)'s Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA).
Anaemia prevalence is significantly lower among adolescent boys, adult men and older men. Even among those affected, three-fourths have only mild anaemia.
The latest anaemia data, which was missing from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), also found that severe anaemia was observed in less than 2 per cent of people in most age groups.
Union Health Ministry officials said the survey, conducted between 2023 and 2025, provides comprehensive national evidence on anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the life course.
The survey categorised anaemia into three levels: mild, moderate and severe. While most cases of anaemia are mild, they still account for a substantial share of the overall burden.
The survey, which covered more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union Territories, found that anaemia prevalence stood at 41.8 per cent among children aged 12-59 months, 46.3 per cent among adolescent girls aged 10-19 years, 54.8 per cent among non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 20 to 59 years, and nearly 56 per cent among women of reproductive age aged 15 to 48 years.
While 55.7 per cent of women aged 60 years and above are anaemic, 44.7 per cent of men in the same age group are anaemic.
Among adolescent boys aged 10 to 19 years, anaemia prevalence was 22.8 per cent, while among men aged 20-59 years, it was around 22 per cent. The report also found a high prevalence of anaemia among children aged 12-59 months, at 42 per cent.
To arrive at these findings, more than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed to estimate haemoglobin levels across different age, sex and physiological groups.
Anaemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the haemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal. It mainly affects women and children.
Officials said the ICMR survey found a lower prevalence of anaemia than previous national surveys. According to the NFHS-5 (2019-21), anaemia prevalence was 57 per cent among women aged 15-49 years, 59.1 per cent among adolescent girls, and 67.1 per cent among children aged 6-59 months. It also found that 52.2 per cent of pregnant women were anaemic.
The report said most cases of anaemia were mild, highlighting opportunities for early intervention. “Mild anaemia constitutes a substantial proportion of the overall anaemia burden,” it said.
The survey found that about half of anaemic women, including pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children, have mild anaemia, indicating a considerably lower risk of serious health consequences than moderate or severe anaemia, said the report.
Iron deficiency accounts for about half of anaemia cases among women, adolescent girls and children.
The micronutrient assessment shows that although iron deficiency is the predominant contributor to anaemia in vulnerable population groups, it accounts for about half of the overall anaemia burden, highlighting the need to address multiple nutritional and non-nutritional causes of anaemia simultaneously, including infections, hemoglobinopathies and inflammation related to chronic disease.
The survey also provides nationally representative estimates among older adults, extending the assessment of anaemia to an age group with limited national-level evidence.
The findings also highlight important differences by age, sex, physiological status and location, reinforcing the need for population-specific approaches rather than a single strategy for all groups.
“SAMPADA provides nationally representative estimates of anaemia across children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and lactating women and older adults, together with detailed information on micronutrient deficiencies to evaluate potential causes of anaemia. It is encouraging that anaemia prevalence is lower in SAMPADA than in previous national surveys. The comprehensive anaemia profiling in the SAMPADA survey provides an evidence base to strengthen the ongoing national efforts towards Anaemia Mukt Bharat,” said Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, and DG, ICMR
“These findings support more targeted, population-specific and life-course approaches to anaemia prevention and management. The evidence can contribute, while also identifying areas where further research and improved surveillance are required,” added Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-NIN.