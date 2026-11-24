NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Maldivian Defence and National Service Minister Hassan Rasheed on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Council of National Security Advisers meeting in the Maldives, with discussions focused on strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting assumes significance as it marks the first high-level engagement between New Delhi and Male following Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s recent visit to Pakistan, adding a diplomatic dimension to India's renewed security outreach to its strategically important Indian Ocean neighbour.

Doval arrived in the Maldives to participate in the eighth CSC meeting, being held from November 24 to 26, 2026. The conclave brings together national security representatives from India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Seychelles to discuss regional security priorities and strengthen coordination.

The discussions come at a time when the Indian Ocean is witnessing growing strategic competition, with maritime security, geopolitical influence, counterterrorism and transnational threats emerging as key concerns for regional countries.

For India, engagement with Male remains particularly important given the Maldives' strategic location along vital international shipping routes and its proximity to India's maritime interests.

While the immediate focus of the Doval-Rasheed meeting was defence and security cooperation, its timing is noteworthy against the backdrop of Male's recent diplomatic engagement with Islamabad.

The CSC provides an important regional platform for India and its neighbours to coordinate responses to common security challenges, reinforcing the importance of collective maritime security and regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean.