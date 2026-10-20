Maldives President Muizzu arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit to promote bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a three-day visit to promote bilateral ties between the two nations.

Muizzu is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

It further said that Muizzu will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honour.

He will also hold “delegation-level” talks with Sharif, the Foreign Office said.

During the talks, the two leaders will “review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defence, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges”.

They will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to the Foreign Office.

“A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering diverse areas of bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed during the visit,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Maldivian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and comprising cabinet ministers and senior officials, arrived in Islamabad.