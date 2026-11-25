NEW DELHI: Thirty years after Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was assassinated, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea by his killer, Balwant Singh Rajoana, seeking to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment over the delay in deciding his mercy petition, which has been pending since 2012.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh reserved the judgment after hearing Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Rajoana and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj for the Centre. The court said the written submissions are to be filed within three weeks.

Singh was killed on August 31, 1995, in a bomb blast at the entrance of the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, along with 16 others.

Rajoana, then a Punjab Police constable, was convicted as a backup suicide bomber in the assassination carried out by Babbar Khalsa. He has been in jail for more than 29 years.

The Sikh religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had also filed a mercy petition on Rajoana's behalf in March 2012 under Article 72. It has been pending for over 13 years.

Rohatgi argued that the May 2023 judgment left it to the competent authority to decide in due course, but even after three-and-a-half years no decision has been taken, and continued incarceration violates Article 21.

The Centre opposed the plea, saying Rajoana did not file the mercy petition himself, does not believe in the Constitution, and that Article 142 cannot substitute the President's powers under Article 72. It also said a decision has been deferred, as it could compromise national security.