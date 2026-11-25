Referring to the occasion of Kartigai Deepam, Trivedi said the government had neither followed nor implemented the Supreme Court's order.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, he said, "You always try to keep the Constitution in your pocket, but now you are not ready to uphold a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court, which is the custodian of the Constitution."

"This is the biggest and most dastardly example of contempt for the Constitution by the so-called self-proclaimed pioneers of the constitutional defence," he added.

Trivedi said the incident exposed the opposition alliance's position on constitutional values, accusing it of disregarding a judicial order while claiming to champion the Constitution.

The issue escalated into a political and legal flashpoint on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu government did not permit the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, despite the Supreme Court's order. The festival lamp was lit only at its customary location.

The decision triggered protests by the BJP and Hindu organisations.

The Congress is an alliance partner in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

(With inputs from PTI)