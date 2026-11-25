The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of displaying double standards on constitutional values, alleging that the Tamil Nadu government had defied the Supreme Court's order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.
Addressing a press conference, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the state government had failed to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the traditional lamp at the hilltop site, subject to certain conditions.
"I want to bring to your notice the biggest contempt for constitutional authority being committed by the INDIA alliance's Tamil Nadu government, in utter disregard of India's eternal culture," he said.
Referring to the occasion of Kartigai Deepam, Trivedi said the government had neither followed nor implemented the Supreme Court's order.
Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, he said, "You always try to keep the Constitution in your pocket, but now you are not ready to uphold a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court, which is the custodian of the Constitution."
"This is the biggest and most dastardly example of contempt for the Constitution by the so-called self-proclaimed pioneers of the constitutional defence," he added.
Trivedi said the incident exposed the opposition alliance's position on constitutional values, accusing it of disregarding a judicial order while claiming to champion the Constitution.
The issue escalated into a political and legal flashpoint on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu government did not permit the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, despite the Supreme Court's order. The festival lamp was lit only at its customary location.
The decision triggered protests by the BJP and Hindu organisations.
The Congress is an alliance partner in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
(With inputs from PTI)