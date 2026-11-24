Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK government did not comply with the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday evening, as the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at the customary Uchi Pillaiyar mandapam at Thirupparankundram and not at the disputed 'Deepathoon' (stone pillar) on the hill, as directed by the apex court.
The TVK government said the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual 'deepa mandapam', while the BJP warned that the government would face consequences for refusing to comply with the Supreme Court directive.
Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar said in a brief statement that the Deepam was lit at the deepa mandapam, close to the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, which is situated just above the shrine of the presiding deity, Lord Subramania Swamy.
Responding, BJP leader and state unit chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said: "This is an arrogant remark stating that we have refused to implement the Supreme Court order. You will face the consequences."
Tamil Nadu Congress President Manickam Tagore said that only disappointment remained for those belonging to the RSS and its affiliates who attempted to "indulge in politics" over the Karthigai Deepam festival. Further, he said: "The deepam was lit at the place where it is supposed to be lit." The Congress party is part of the TVK government.
As it became clear that the government was not complying with the order, the festival flame shone brightly at the customary venue at around 6 pm.
This led to a charged atmosphere, with BJP members and Hindu groups gathering at Thirupparankundram to protest against the failure to light the lamp at the court-directed spot.
They staged a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram, alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive. They demanded that the authorities implement the apex court's order as a one-time measure.
Police tried to prevent them from assembling, but the protesters resisted, leading to a scuffle. Some of them were detained. Women police personnel physically removed women protesters, who argued with them.
Hours before the protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, following an afternoon hearing, directed the district and temple authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the lamp at the disputed pillar. It ruled that a pending review petition did not excuse non-compliance. However, the lamp was not lit at the designated spot, triggering the protest.
Instead, a temple-authorised team, escorted by police, lit the lamp at the customary lamp-lighting mandapam of the Uchi Pillaiyar temple at 6 pm.
Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, A Sirajudeen, said the district collector should have complied with the order and within three days he has to submit a report about compliance to the top court.
The order specifically stated that the court has not decided anything about the merits or rights of the parties, and it is clear.
Since the court did not have enough time to decide the issue ahead of the festival, which was due in a few days, the court passed that direction.
"The collector may say that a review petition was filed immediately and that they were waiting for the orders of the Supreme Court. If the collector is going to take such a stand, it will not at all be agreeable to me," the senior advocate told.
Earlier in the day, police detained several BJP and Hindu outfit leaders across the state and placed some under house arrest to prevent a large gathering at Thirupparankundram.
In contrast, celebrations in Tiruvannamalai were marked by devotion and serenity. At 6 pm sharp, the Maha Deepam was lit using a giant cauldron containing 3,500 kg of ghee, and the huge flame atop the 2,668-foot Arunachala Hill illuminated the evening sky.
The Bharani Deepam had been lit inside the Arunachaleswarar Temple sanctum at 4 am. A sea of barefoot devotees moved steadily along the 14-km Girivalam (circumambulation) path around the hill.
For pilgrims like 62-year-old Meenakshi Sundaram, who has walked the circuit every Karthigai for two decades, the moment the giant copper cauldron brimming with ghee ignited was deeply personal.
“When that flame rises against the night sky, every worry feels a little lighter,” he said, resting briefly along the crowded forest path.
At the heart of the celebration lies an enduring story of light conquering darkness: the Siva Purana legend of Lord Siva manifesting as an endless pillar of fire to humble the egos of Brahma and Vishnu, and the birth of Lord Murugan, nurtured as six sacred flames by the celestial maidens of the Karthigai constellation.
Millions of clay lamps glowed across the state as families lit them at their doorsteps and on rooftops after decorating their homes with colourful rice-flour kolams (rangoli).
The familiar aroma of roasting puffed rice and melting jaggery filled the air as elders prepared “pori urundai” and “appam”, simple festive treats meant to be shared with family and neighbours.
Golden chariots and evening abhishekams drew thousands of families to the Murugan shrines at Palani, Thiruchendur, Swamimalai and Thiruthani, among the six revered abodes of Murugan (Arupadaiveedu).
Across the rest of Tamil Nadu, the mood remained celebratory.
At dusk, temple courtyards in Kanchipuram, Thanjavur and Chennai briefly blazed as tall cones of dried palmyra fronds, known as Sokkappanai, were set alight to symbolise the burning away of human ego.
Major Murugan and Siva shrines, as well as neighbourhood temples across Chennai, observed the traditional Sokkappanai (palm-leaf bonfire) and lamp-lighting rituals peacefully.
(With inputs from PTI)