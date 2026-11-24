As it became clear that the government was not complying with the order, the festival flame shone brightly at the customary venue at around 6 pm.

This led to a charged atmosphere, with BJP members and Hindu groups gathering at Thirupparankundram to protest against the failure to light the lamp at the court-directed spot.

They staged a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram, alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive. They demanded that the authorities implement the apex court's order as a one-time measure.

Police tried to prevent them from assembling, but the protesters resisted, leading to a scuffle. Some of them were detained. Women police personnel physically removed women protesters, who argued with them.

Hours before the protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, following an afternoon hearing, directed the district and temple authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the lamp at the disputed pillar. It ruled that a pending review petition did not excuse non-compliance. However, the lamp was not lit at the designated spot, triggering the protest.

Instead, a temple-authorised team, escorted by police, lit the lamp at the customary lamp-lighting mandapam of the Uchi Pillaiyar temple at 6 pm.

Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, A Sirajudeen, said the district collector should have complied with the order and within three days he has to submit a report about compliance to the top court.

The order specifically stated that the court has not decided anything about the merits or rights of the parties, and it is clear.

Since the court did not have enough time to decide the issue ahead of the festival, which was due in a few days, the court passed that direction.

"The collector may say that a review petition was filed immediately and that they were waiting for the orders of the Supreme Court. If the collector is going to take such a stand, it will not at all be agreeable to me," the senior advocate told.

Earlier in the day, police detained several BJP and Hindu outfit leaders across the state and placed some under house arrest to prevent a large gathering at Thirupparankundram.