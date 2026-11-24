MADURAI: A clash broke out between Hindu outfit functionaries and police as Karthigai Deepam was not lit atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar) in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday evening as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Frustrated that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, a number of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees resorted to a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram.

The police however tried to prevent them from assembling but the members resisted indulging in a scuffle with the policemen. Some of the protesters were detained.

The protesters alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive and demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure.

The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple like every year irrespective of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directing the Madurai collector and other officials to comply with the Supreme Court order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Thirupparankundram Deepathoon this evening.