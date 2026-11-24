Tight security was in place at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Tuesday as authorities made final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, following an interim direction from the Supreme Court to light the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar.

The traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick and ghee required for the ritual were transported to the hilltop under heavy police escort earlier in the day. The Deepam is customarily lit at the Uchipillaiyar Temple atop the hill.

At least 5,000 police personnel, including 12 officers in the rank of DCPs, 55 ACPs, 125 inspectors and 2,500 SIs and SSIs, among others, have been brought in for security arrangements. They will be deployed along routes leading to the hilltop, at the Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sikkandar dargah, Kasi Viswanathar temple and other required locations.

The city police have declared the area a red zone and prohibited the operation of drone cameras in the vicinity. CCTV surveillance and armed police have also been deployed at key locations.

The Supreme Court, in its November 20 order, permitted the lighting of the Deepam at Deepathoon as a one-time interim measure, clarifying that it would not establish any permanent customary right or affect ownership claims over the site.

The order came amid a dispute over the location of the ritual, with the Tamil Nadu government challenging an earlier Madras High Court direction permitting the lighting of the lamp at the stone pillar.

Meanwhile, festivities at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple began with the traditional morning temple car procession. The Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit at 6 pm, followed by the ceremonial Sokkappanai bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the foothills.

The apex court has directed that the ceremony at Deepathoon be conducted by a restricted team, with no public gathering or procession allowed at the spot. The District Collector has also been asked to submit a compliance report within three days.

(With inputs from PTI)