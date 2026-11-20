NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district, on November 24, but made it clear that the permission would be a one-time arrangement and would not establish any customary right.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi passed the interim order while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court verdict allowing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the disputed location. The court also stayed certain observations made by the High Court regarding the nature of the pillar and the land on which it stands.

The apex court clarified that its interim arrangement should not be treated as a final determination of the nature of the pillar, ownership of the land or the existence of any established religious custom.

The bench laid down a series of safeguards for the ritual, directing that only a restricted team authorised by the temple administration and government officials would be permitted to go to the spot to light the lamp.

The size and composition of the team will be decided by the Madurai District Collector in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner.

The Collector will supervise the arrangements, while the police will provide security, with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) if required and feasible, the court said.

Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and slogan-raising at the site have been barred. The bench also directed that worship at customary sites and lawful access to the adjoining Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and mosque should continue without disruption.