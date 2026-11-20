NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district, on November 24, but made it clear that the permission would be a one-time arrangement and would not establish any customary right.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi passed the interim order while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court verdict allowing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the disputed location. The court also stayed certain observations made by the High Court regarding the nature of the pillar and the land on which it stands.
The apex court clarified that its interim arrangement should not be treated as a final determination of the nature of the pillar, ownership of the land or the existence of any established religious custom.
The bench laid down a series of safeguards for the ritual, directing that only a restricted team authorised by the temple administration and government officials would be permitted to go to the spot to light the lamp.
The size and composition of the team will be decided by the Madurai District Collector in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner.
The Collector will supervise the arrangements, while the police will provide security, with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) if required and feasible, the court said.
Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and slogan-raising at the site have been barred. The bench also directed that worship at customary sites and lawful access to the adjoining Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and mosque should continue without disruption.
The order came after the State government opposed the High Court's direction, arguing that there was no established custom of lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon and that the traditional practice was to light it at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple.
Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the State, had told the court that temple priests and traditional functionaries, known as Sthanikars, had affirmed that, in accordance with the Agamas, the lamp was traditionally lit near the Uchipillaiyar temple and not at the Deepathoon near the Dargah.
Taking the bench through earlier Madras High Court judgments, Gupta argued that previous proceedings had rejected the demand for lighting the lamp at the disputed location. He also submitted that a general observation that temple lamps were usually lit on hilltops in Tamil Nadu could not be treated as proof of an established custom.
Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, also opposed the High Court's direction and urged the court to preserve the existing arrangement.
The Dargah management had also opposed the demand by Hindu worshippers to light the lamp at the stone pillar, maintaining that the entire hilltop belonged to the shrine.
Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Dargah, referred to a 1920 civil court order and submitted that the findings in the case established the Dargah's rights over the hilltop, including the flight of stairs from Nellithope. He argued that no new right could be created by permitting the lighting of the lamp on property belonging to the shrine.
Meanwhile, security was tightened on Friday at the Thirupparankundram Murugan temple hill here as a precautionary measure, with the Supreme Court permitting the lighting of the Karthigai lamp.
While the Karthigai Deepam festival falls on November 24, an adequate number of personnel have been deployed around the hillock to maintain law and order, police sources said.
Devotees, volunteers belonging to Hindu groups and former BJP leader K Annamalai on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for the verdict.
While several volunteers and devotees broke coconuts welcoming the court's decision, Annamalai said: "On behalf of the devotees of Lord Muruga, we thank the Supreme Court for permitting the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on the Karthigai day (November 24) this year."
Further, he said, "We also hope that the Supreme Court considers the facts at hand and grants permanent relief for lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon atop Thirupparankundram Hill from next year onward. We now trust that the TVK government will follow the court directives and ensure that the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon is carried out without any further resistance."
The controversy centres on the location of the traditional Karthigai Deepam ritual at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple. For decades, the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes of the hill.
Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp additionally at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Dargah. The temple administration declined the request, prompting a legal challenge before the Madras High Court.
On December 1, 2025, a single-judge bench of the High Court allowed the plea and directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. The order was subsequently upheld by a division bench in January 2026.
The dispute involves competing claims over the religious significance of the pillar and ownership of the land on which it stands, with the State questioning the existence of a customary right to conduct the ritual at the spot and the Dargah management disputing the claim that the location belongs to the temple.
(With inputs from PTI)