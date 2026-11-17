NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments from the State of Tamil Nadu seeking a stay on the Madras High Court's direction allowing the lighting of the traditional temple lamp atop a stone pillar near the Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The State told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi that the Madras High Court's order should be stayed as it had been passed without considering the sensitive law and order situation in Madurai and the pending disputes over the hill.

The High Court had permitted the lighting of the Deepathoon, the traditional temple lamp, holding that it was a customary practice of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple.

Tamil Nadu argued that implementing the order could lead to law and order problems and disturb communal harmony. It also said the district administration had advised caution.

The devotees, however, countered that they had been denied their religious right for too long. They maintained that lighting the lamp was not a political assertion but a religious offering, and that the stone pillar was part of the temple's heritage.

They argued that the Supreme Court should not stay the High Court's order but allow the ritual to be performed peacefully under police protection.

The Supreme Court heard the arguments at length on Tuesday. It will decide whether to stay the High Court's order, modify it with conditions or allow the lamp-lighting ritual to continue.

The court's decision is being closely watched in Tamil Nadu, where Thiruparankundram has become a focal point of the wider debate over shared sacred spaces and the balance between the religious rights and practices of different communities.

As the matter remained part-heard on Tuesday, the Supreme Court will continue hearing it on Wednesday.