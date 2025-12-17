Waqf Board says deepathoon falls under dargah property, suggests court-monitored mediation

He also contended that even if it is proved in future that the pillar is indeed a ‘deepathoon’, the state has to make a new infrastructure to access it and not permit usage of the flight of steps belonging to the dargah.

However, senior counsels representing the petitioners slammed this saying when the Muslim worshippers are permitted to use the temple’s portion of the hill to reach the flight of steps from the foothills, the state cannot nitpick when the Hindu devotees want to use a few of the steps to reach the deepathoon. “State is not taking an even-handed approach to the entire issue,” he said.

Krishnakumar also argued that the executive officer should not have decided the issue as the 1996 judgment only gave the discretion to the devasthanam. This discretion is also accompanied by a duty to consider the worshippers’ wishes, he pointed out.

However, to a question put by the court whether the petitioner was ready for mediation, he said the petitioner apprehended delay. When the judges pointed out that there are over 300 days for the next Karthigai Deepam festival, Krishnakumar said he would inform the court if the petitioner agrees.

Another senior counsel S Sriram representing petitioner S Paramasivam said the issue was not ‘res judicata’ (already decided by a competent court) as even according to the appellants, there has been no mention of the ‘deepathoon’ in any of the earlier court cases. The case was adjourned to Wednesday.