MADURAI: The Karthigai Deepam has been lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple like every year irrespective of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directing the Madurai collector and other officials to comply with the Supreme Court order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Thirupparankundram 'Deepathoon' this evening.

This year, after the row, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure and explicitly clarified that the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar.

Responding to a batch of petitions filed seeking implementation of the order, among others, senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the state, said the pendency of the review petition will not be cited as a reason not to comply with the Supreme Court's order.

Sankaranarayanan also contended that the prohibitory order issued by the district collector under Section 163 BNSS does not restrict devotees from visiting the Subramaniya Swamy temple or undertaking girivalam as alleged by the petitioners.

Thousands of devotees have visited the temple today, he added.

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi disposed of the petitions, recording the above submissions.

However, they directed the authorities that the prohibitory order should not be implemented in a manner affecting the fundamental rights of the devotees. They should not be prevented from witnessing the lighting from the foothills or vantage points, the judges added.

Since some of the petitioners requested the court to come down heavily on those who openly call for defying and flouting the order of the Supreme Court, the judges said, "Even a judicial order can be criticised. The criticism can even be strident. But no one can with impunity demand that the Supreme Court’s order should not be implemented."

They passed an order of injunction, like a John Doe order, restraining the members of the general public from calling for the violation of the Supreme Court's order.

They also expressed hope that the people who were unlawfully detained by the police would be set at liberty without any delay.