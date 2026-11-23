MADURAI: The Madurai city police have placed the Thiruparankundram locality under a security blanket, deploying at least 5,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incident.
This comes as the review petition filed by the HR&CE department against the Supreme Court's interim directions to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, a disputed spot on Thiruparankundram hill, is yet to be heard. Although the HR&CE department has filed a review petition indicating its opposition to the directions, no official communication had come from the government by 9 pm on Monday.
The Karthigai Deepam event is scheduled to take place on the hill on Tuesday. It would be the second consecutive year that the deepam may not be lit at the disputed spot amid the ongoing issue.
Last year, the then-DMK-led state government refused to comply with the Madras High Court's order to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, instead lighting it at the traditional spot, Deepa mandapam.
At least 5,000 police personnel, including 12 officers in the rank of DCPs, 55 ACPs, 125 inspectors and 2,500 SIs and SSIs, among others, have been brought in for security arrangements. They will be deployed along routes leading to the hilltop, at the Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sikkandar dargah, Kasi Viswanathar temple and other required locations.
The city police have declared the area a red zone and prohibited the operation of drone cameras in the vicinity. CCTV surveillance and armed police have also been deployed at key locations.
Meanwhile, Hindu outfits on Monday filed petitions with the District Collector urging compliance with the Supreme Court's orders and blamed the government for filing the review petition.
The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) and members of the Madurai People Religious Harmony Federation later in the evening staged demonstrations demanding the protection of religious harmony.
During the demonstration, VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan, an alliance partner of the ruling party, stated that the government has taken a decision to seek a review of the order and should continue its stand on the issue.
The bureaucrats usually fear contempt of court, and the government should be clear that the interim order is to light the lamp at a place which is not a traditional one. If the order is not implemented, the Court would summon the Collector, but we assure that people stand in support of the Collector on the issue. He could not understand how the top court decided to issue the interim direction when both the previous and present governments opposed lighting at the new place (Deepathoon).
MMK president MH Jawahirullah, speaking at the demonstration, urged the TVK government to take a bold decision and say the government would face the consequences for not implementing the interim order. He stated the interim order reminded him of the Babri Masjid order against Muslims.
The dargah secretary, M Arif Khan, during the demonstration, urged the state government to prevent the lighting of the lamp at the disputed spot.
Meanwhile, a recently released book, Documentation of The Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) in TN, compiled by the Department of Survey and Settlement and State Archaeology, mentions the disputed stone as a survey pillar.