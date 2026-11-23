MADURAI: The Madurai city police have placed the Thiruparankundram locality under a security blanket, deploying at least 5,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

This comes as the review petition filed by the HR&CE department against the Supreme Court's interim directions to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, a disputed spot on Thiruparankundram hill, is yet to be heard. Although the HR&CE department has filed a review petition indicating its opposition to the directions, no official communication had come from the government by 9 pm on Monday.

The Karthigai Deepam event is scheduled to take place on the hill on Tuesday. It would be the second consecutive year that the deepam may not be lit at the disputed spot amid the ongoing issue.

Last year, the then-DMK-led state government refused to comply with the Madras High Court's order to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, instead lighting it at the traditional spot, Deepa mandapam.

At least 5,000 police personnel, including 12 officers in the rank of DCPs, 55 ACPs, 125 inspectors and 2,500 SIs and SSIs, among others, have been brought in for security arrangements. They will be deployed along routes leading to the hilltop, at the Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sikkandar dargah, Kasi Viswanathar temple and other required locations.

The city police have declared the area a red zone and prohibited the operation of drone cameras in the vicinity. CCTV surveillance and armed police have also been deployed at key locations.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits on Monday filed petitions with the District Collector urging compliance with the Supreme Court's orders and blamed the government for filing the review petition.

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) and members of the Madurai People Religious Harmony Federation later in the evening staged demonstrations demanding the protection of religious harmony.