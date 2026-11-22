The Supreme Court, by its interim order dated November 20, has permitted the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at Thiruparankundram this year as a one-time arrangement, while staying the relevant findings and directions of the Madras High Court. The court has clarified that this permission recognises no established custom or proprietary or religious right, and determines no question of title, possession or access.

Only authorised temple representatives and necessary officials may participate. Existing observances at customary locations, as well as the affairs of the Dargah and mosque, must remain undisturbed. The court has balanced the immediate religious occasion with peace, leaving larger questions for adjudication.

That restraint must be respected. But limited interim relief should not be mistaken for rejection of the underlying claim. The debate deserves to extend beyond whether an ancient custom can be established.

Is this really a disputed site?

Historical civil litigation concerning the Thiruparankundram hill held that the Deepathoon area on the lower peak belongs to the temple, distinguishing it from the specifically identified areas associated with the mosque and the Dargah. The distinction between the temple's claimed site and the areas of Muslim worship is therefore important to the present debate.

Although the Supreme Court has stayed the relevant findings pending consideration of the appeals, the historical record cannot simply be wished away. The Deepathoon is not claimed as a place within the mosque or as a site to be appropriated from the Dargah.

The claim does not, on its face, require interference with either institution. The claim is for a limited religious observance on asserted temple property. The presence of another place of worship on the same hill cannot, by itself, convert every other portion of the hill into disputed religious territory.

A new practice need not be an ancient custom

Must devotees establish an immemorial practice of lighting the lamp at this pillar? The issue is not only whether uninterrupted usage over generations establishes a customary right, but whether the temple can introduce a ceremonial observance at an appropriate place on its property.

Religious traditions are living practices, preserved and enriched by new observances. Not every practice begins with centuries of history or must satisfy the rigorous tests for proving a customary right.

The tradition of lighting a Deepam atop the hill at Tiruvannamalai is instructive. It demonstrates the cultural significance of illuminating hilltops during Karthigai. Though not a legal precedent for Thiruparankundram, it provides cultural and religious context for a similar observance at another sacred hill.

The significance of Karthigai at the abode of Muruga

Thiruparankundram is not an ordinary hill. It is one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Muruga, and Karthigai is a month of particular religious significance to his devotees. The observance must be understood in that devotional setting, rather than through the lens of competing communal claims. Lighting a lamp on the hill is an act of devotion and an auspicious expression of faith, not an assertion of political superiority or territorial conquest. The symbolism of light dispelling darkness is central to the observance.

If the lamp can be lit without obstructing another community's worship, damaging a protected monument or disturbing public order, why should the aspiration itself be treated with suspicion?