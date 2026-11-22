The Supreme Court, by its interim order dated November 20, has permitted the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at Thiruparankundram this year as a one-time arrangement, while staying the relevant findings and directions of the Madras High Court. The court has clarified that this permission recognises no established custom or proprietary or religious right, and determines no question of title, possession or access.
Only authorised temple representatives and necessary officials may participate. Existing observances at customary locations, as well as the affairs of the Dargah and mosque, must remain undisturbed. The court has balanced the immediate religious occasion with peace, leaving larger questions for adjudication.
That restraint must be respected. But limited interim relief should not be mistaken for rejection of the underlying claim. The debate deserves to extend beyond whether an ancient custom can be established.
Is this really a disputed site?
Historical civil litigation concerning the Thiruparankundram hill held that the Deepathoon area on the lower peak belongs to the temple, distinguishing it from the specifically identified areas associated with the mosque and the Dargah. The distinction between the temple's claimed site and the areas of Muslim worship is therefore important to the present debate.
Although the Supreme Court has stayed the relevant findings pending consideration of the appeals, the historical record cannot simply be wished away. The Deepathoon is not claimed as a place within the mosque or as a site to be appropriated from the Dargah.
The claim does not, on its face, require interference with either institution. The claim is for a limited religious observance on asserted temple property. The presence of another place of worship on the same hill cannot, by itself, convert every other portion of the hill into disputed religious territory.
A new practice need not be an ancient custom
Must devotees establish an immemorial practice of lighting the lamp at this pillar? The issue is not only whether uninterrupted usage over generations establishes a customary right, but whether the temple can introduce a ceremonial observance at an appropriate place on its property.
Religious traditions are living practices, preserved and enriched by new observances. Not every practice begins with centuries of history or must satisfy the rigorous tests for proving a customary right.
The tradition of lighting a Deepam atop the hill at Tiruvannamalai is instructive. It demonstrates the cultural significance of illuminating hilltops during Karthigai. Though not a legal precedent for Thiruparankundram, it provides cultural and religious context for a similar observance at another sacred hill.
The significance of Karthigai at the abode of Muruga
Thiruparankundram is not an ordinary hill. It is one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Muruga, and Karthigai is a month of particular religious significance to his devotees. The observance must be understood in that devotional setting, rather than through the lens of competing communal claims. Lighting a lamp on the hill is an act of devotion and an auspicious expression of faith, not an assertion of political superiority or territorial conquest. The symbolism of light dispelling darkness is central to the observance.
If the lamp can be lit without obstructing another community's worship, damaging a protected monument or disturbing public order, why should the aspiration itself be treated with suspicion?
Ownership must carry a measure of freedom of use
If the Deepathoon area is ultimately held to be temple property, the temple administration must be entitled to make reasonable use of it, consistent with the law and the obligations attached to protecting the hill. Ownership is not merely a title to be defended in litigation; it carries the ability to use property for legitimate institutional purposes. That use, of course, remains subject to statutory controls and the rights of others.
This does not suggest construction, permanent installations, excavation or any activity contrary to archaeological restrictions. The safeguards emphasised by the Supreme Court and respect for existing religious observances must remain paramount.
The temple must listen to its devotees
The temple administration cannot exercise its discretion without reference to the people for whose benefit the institution exists. It must be responsive to the legitimate religious aspirations of its devotees.
The administration should engage with devotees, Dargah representatives, the Archaeological Survey of India and district authorities to evolve a workable arrangement for the future. This could take the form of community mediation, contemplated under the Mediation Act, 2023. Such a process need neither determine questions of title nor compromise legal rights. It would instead address practical arrangements: timing, access, safety, conservation and the conduct of the ceremony. It can prevent every Karthigai from becoming another occasion for litigation and confrontation.
The Supreme Court has ensured that the opportunity to light the Deepam on November 24 is not lost this year. This is a welcome, carefully circumscribed arrangement. The larger question remains before the court. Meanwhile, the state and temple administration must resist treating this as a contest in which one community's religious expression necessarily diminishes another's.
A lamp does not need to extinguish another lamp to illuminate its surroundings. Thiruparankundram deserves an approach that recognises the faith of its devotees, respects the rights of the Dargah and preserves the peace of the hill. The ultimate measure of responsible administration is not how effectively it prevents a religious observance, but how sensitively it enables legitimate practices to coexist.
Justice K Kannan | Former Judge at the Punjab & Haryana High Court, senior advocate and mediator
(Views are personal)