Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a meeting with senior legal and police officials at the Secretariat to discuss the state government's next set of action following the Supreme Court's interim order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar atop Thirupparankundram in Madurai.

Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan and Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the meeting, which focused on legal and security measures ahead of Tuesday's festival.

The Supreme Court had issued an interim order allowing the lamp to be lit at the hilltop pillar for one day on Karthigai Deepam. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, though the plea had not been listed for hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Madurai ahead of the festival, with 100 police personnel deployed at Thirupparankundram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Divyan inspected the arrangements at the hilltop, the dargah, and surrounding areas amid heightened vigilance.

Backing the state government's move, VCK leader and state minister Vanni Arasu welcomed the filing of the review petition, calling it a crucial step to protect secularism in line with the Constitution under the leadership of CM Vijay.