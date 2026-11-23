Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a meeting with senior legal and police officials at the Secretariat to discuss the state government's next set of action following the Supreme Court's interim order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar atop Thirupparankundram in Madurai.
Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan and Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the meeting, which focused on legal and security measures ahead of Tuesday's festival.
The Supreme Court had issued an interim order allowing the lamp to be lit at the hilltop pillar for one day on Karthigai Deepam. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, though the plea had not been listed for hearing on Monday.
Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Madurai ahead of the festival, with 100 police personnel deployed at Thirupparankundram.
Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Divyan inspected the arrangements at the hilltop, the dargah, and surrounding areas amid heightened vigilance.
Backing the state government's move, VCK leader and state minister Vanni Arasu welcomed the filing of the review petition, calling it a crucial step to protect secularism in line with the Constitution under the leadership of CM Vijay.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had already welcomed the decision and would participate in a peace gathering in Madurai later in the day.
Stating that the tradition of devotees was to light the lamp at the customary spot, Vanni Arasu said the government was only echoing the voice of the people.
Countering criticism that the Tamil Nadu government was not complying with the High Court and Supreme Court orders, he asked whether the BJP had accepted and respected the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, accusing the party of speaking selectively.
He also dismissed the opposition leader's charge that the six-month-old TVK government had pushed Tamil Nadu back by 100 years, maintaining that the present administration had adopted the same stand taken by the previous government on the Thirupparankundram issue.
Responding to Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran's remark questioning why the state government was agitated over lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon, Vanni Arasu contended that the dispute was over a demand to light the lamp on a survey stone instead of the customary pillar.
He accused the BJP, RSS, and Sangh Parivar of attempting to create tension, violence, and communal unrest, and hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees.
(With inputs from PTI)