The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of harbouring an “anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma” mindset after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 24.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the TVK-led government was unwilling to implement the Supreme Court's order and demanded its immediate enforcement.

“It is very unfortunate that the INDI Alliance government of Tamil Nadu is hell-bent on not implementing the Supreme Court's judgment. This reflects the anti-constitutional mindset of the Congress and its ally parties. It also reflects their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma mindset,” Trivedi told reporters.

He further alleged that the government's decision reflected the Congress and its allies' “hatred against Hindu Dharma” and demanded that the Supreme Court's November 20 order be implemented immediately.

The Congress is an alliance partner in the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The BJP's remarks came after the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on November 21, a day after the court permitted the traditional lamp to be lit at Deepathoon as a one-time interim measure.