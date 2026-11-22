The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of harbouring an “anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma” mindset after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 24.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the TVK-led government was unwilling to implement the Supreme Court's order and demanded its immediate enforcement.
“It is very unfortunate that the INDI Alliance government of Tamil Nadu is hell-bent on not implementing the Supreme Court's judgment. This reflects the anti-constitutional mindset of the Congress and its ally parties. It also reflects their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma mindset,” Trivedi told reporters.
He further alleged that the government's decision reflected the Congress and its allies' “hatred against Hindu Dharma” and demanded that the Supreme Court's November 20 order be implemented immediately.
The Congress is an alliance partner in the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The BJP's remarks came after the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on November 21, a day after the court permitted the traditional lamp to be lit at Deepathoon as a one-time interim measure.
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the government's move, accusing the C Joseph Vijay-led administration of adopting an “anti-Hindu” approach and engaging in “vote-bank politics”.
“Why is the government so worked up when asked to light the lamp at the 'deepa thoon' (lamp pillar)? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of the government, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a 'review' of its order allowing the lamp to be lit at the Thiruparankundram lamp pillar on Karthigai Deepam day,” he said in a post on X.
Questioning why the government alone was seeking a review while other organisations were exercising restraint, Nagenthran asked whether the HR&CE Department was eager to turn “Kandhar Hill” into “Sikandar” Hill.
He also accused Vijay of opposing the worship rights of Murugan devotees using taxpayers' money and warned that the government would face their anger.
The Supreme Court, on November 20, permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time interim arrangement. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said only persons authorised by the temple administration and government officials could access the site for the ceremony.
The court prohibited public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and slogan-raising at the location and directed the authorities to make necessary security arrangements. It also designated the Madurai District Collector as the nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements with the temple administration, the Archaeological Survey of India and the police.
The bench clarified that the interim arrangement would not confer any additional right of entry, occupation or control over any portion of the hill. It also directed that existing religious observances at customary locations and lawful religious activities at the adjoining Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah should continue without interference.
The dispute centres on the location of the Karthigai Deepam ritual at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple. For decades, the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes of the hill.
Hindu groups have sought permission to light it at Deepathoon, a stone pillar located around 50 metres from the dargah. The dargah management has opposed the demand, claiming ownership of the hilltop.
(With inputs from PTI)