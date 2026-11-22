The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its interim order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 24.

The review petition has been filed by the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, challenging the apex court's November 20 order allowing the ritual as a one-time measure.

The Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the lamp at the stone pillar, but made it clear that the decision would not establish any customary, religious or proprietary right over the site or be treated as a precedent for subsequent years.

The apex court's order had also restricted access to the site to authorised temple representatives and government officials. It barred members of the public from accompanying the team and prohibited processions, public gatherings, demonstrations and slogan-raising during the ceremony.

The Madurai District Collector was made the nodal officer responsible for coordinating the arrangements, in consultation with the temple administration, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the city police.

The dispute centres on whether the traditional lamp should be lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located around 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop the hill, or at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, where the temple administration maintains it has traditionally been lit.

In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. A Division Bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, rejecting the state government's objections.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's orders in the Supreme Court, arguing that there was no established custom of lighting the lamp at the disputed pillar and that changing the existing practice could lead to law-and-order problems. It also maintained that the ritual was traditionally performed at the Deepa Mandapam.

On November 20, the Supreme Court stayed the relevant findings in the High Court's judgment while allowing the November 24 ritual as a one-time arrangement.

It clarified that the interim permission would not establish any customary right or determine ownership of the disputed site. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in January 2027.

(With inputs from PTI)