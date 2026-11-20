The DMK on Friday accused the BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani of attempting to disturb communal harmony in Tamil Nadu over the Thirupparankundram Deepam dispute, reiterating that the stone pillar atop the hill was not meant for lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The party's reaction came after the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's judgment in the matter but permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop's 'Deepathoon' on November 24 as a one-time measure.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the party wanted to preserve the 150-year-old tradition of lighting the lamp at its existing location.

"That pillar is not a lighting pillar or lamp pillar. That pillar is a measuring pillar. These people want to create trouble; that is why they are doing it," he told reporters.

"For the past 150 years, the practice is that the lamp is lit in the place where it is being lit now. That is the tradition we want to keep up," he said.

Accusing those who approached the court of working against Tamil Nadu's interests, Elangovan said they did not want peace in the state.

"They are anti-Tamils. They don't want peace in Tamil Nadu. Let the people understand the mindset of the people who had gone to court," he said.

The Supreme Court's interim order on Friday allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon on November 24, while staying the Madras High Court's findings in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)