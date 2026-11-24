BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was placed under house arrest on Tuesday while proceeding to Thirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Tight security was in place at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on Tuesday as authorities made final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

Party sources said Nagenthran had planned to visit Thirupparankundram to verify whether a lamp (Deepam) would be lit as per a Supreme Court order this evening.

A posse of police was deployed outside his residence.

The party said the police detained scores of BJP leaders and cadres and members from the Hindu Munnani organisation to prevent them from proceeding to Madurai to ascertain if the Apex Court directive on lighting the lamp was being implemented.

At least 5,000 police personnel, including 12 officers in the rank of DCPs, 55 ACPs, 125 inspectors and 2,500 SIs and SSIs, among others, have been brought in for security arrangements. They will be deployed along routes leading to the hilltop, at the Subramaniyaswamy temple, Sikkandar dargah, Kasi Viswanathar temple and other required locations.