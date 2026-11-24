Former Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan was detained by police at Annur near Coimbatore on Tuesday while on his way to Thirupparankundram in Madurai to attend the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Police stopped his vehicle, citing restrictions imposed to maintain law and order. Condemning the action as "anarchy", Murugan said he would move the Madras High Court to challenge the curbs.

For over three decades, Hindu groups and some devotees have been trying to light a lamp on the upper reaches of the sprawling hill on the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival. Dargah officials have opposed the move, citing the site's proximity to their place of worship, and court battles continue to be on for over three decades.

During the confrontation between BJP workers and police, a party functionary accompanying the former minister questioned the legality of the restrictions, pointing out that prohibitory orders are applicable only in Madurai and not in the Coimbatore district.