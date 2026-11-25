NEW DELHI: In a fresh plea filed in the Supreme Court on November 19 on its pending 2021 original suit, Karnataka has sought a temporary injunction against Tamil Nadu and the union government to halt all work on the Cauvery (Kattalai)–South Vellar–Vaigai–Gundar Link Project, claiming unilateral utilisation of surplus Cauvery waters flowing from the state.

The application is likely to be listed between December 10 and 12. It has been prepared by senior advocate Mohan V Katarki and Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, and filed through advocate-on-record Nishanth Patil.

Karnataka said that Tamil Nadu sought in-principle approval and national project status on January 5, 2021. An earlier interim plea was disposed of on January 20, 2025, after the centre told the Supreme Court that no approval had been granted and interim relief was not necessary.

Karnataka says the position changed after it discovered a Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) order dated August 1, 2024. That order extracted a Tamil Nadu status report which stated that work on parts of Phase-I “has been going on since 21.01.2021”.

According to Karnataka, several Phase-I structures have already been completed and land has been acquired for further works. These facts, it alleges, were not placed before the SC by TN earlier.

Karnataka contends that without Union clearance, TN cannot undertake any work. It wrote to Tamil Nadu on March 10 and September 9, 2025, demanding that works be stopped forthwith, but the works continued.