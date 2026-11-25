A Delhi BJP delegation on Wednesday approached the police seeking registration of a case against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over a video in which he allegedly made "derogatory and obscene" remarks about Chhath devotees.

Led by the party's Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha, the delegation met Central Delhi DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh and filed the complaint against the comedian.

"We have received a complaint. Teams will investigate the entire matter and go through the content first," a senior police officer told PTI.

Bihar police had already registered a case against Maheshwari under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The controversy erupted after his stand-up comedy video, titled 'Morally Questionable', on YouTube went viral.

In the video, Maheshwari purportedly made sexually explicit remarks about women in Bihar applying long streaks of vermilion on their foreheads during Chhath Puja.

Facing backlash, Maheshwari issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate.

Those who insult Chhath and the mothers and sisters who perform the Puja will not be spared, Ojha said in a statement.