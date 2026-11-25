SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the approval for the road-widening projects near the Sheshnag Lake was cleared by Chief Minister's Omar Adbullah's cabinet, as outrage grew over the use of heavy machinery in the ecologically sensitive area.

Mufti wrote on X, “Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.”

“In the name of development It is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done (sic),” she said.

Mehbooba, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir, attempted to visit the Sheshnag lake yesterday to assess the situation but was disallowed from visiting the place by the policemen.

Located at an altitude of 3,590 metres along the route to the Amarnath cave shrine, Sheshnag is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir.