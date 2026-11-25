SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the approval for the road-widening projects near the Sheshnag Lake was cleared by Chief Minister's Omar Adbullah's cabinet, as outrage grew over the use of heavy machinery in the ecologically sensitive area.
Mufti wrote on X, “Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.”
“In the name of development It is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done (sic),” she said.
Mehbooba, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir, attempted to visit the Sheshnag lake yesterday to assess the situation but was disallowed from visiting the place by the policemen.
Located at an altitude of 3,590 metres along the route to the Amarnath cave shrine, Sheshnag is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir.
Referring to photographs purportedly showing bulldozers and earthmovers carrying out excavation work she questioned the authorities over use of heavy machinery in the area.
“The lake is being destroyed, its surroundings, including mountains and jungles, are being destroyed, and the entire ecosystem is being damaged. Who gave permission to construct a road through this area? I would again appeal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari not to allow this,” she said.
She said J&K’s sustenance was closely linked to its environment, forests and water bodies and that Sheshnag held immense ecological as well as religious significance for Hindus.
“Under the excuse of development of Amarnath yatra route, they are damaging the ecology of the area. These jungles, mountains, Sheshnag and glaciers play big role in formation of 'Shivling' .
If you destroy J&K’s ecology, its glaciers, mountains, jungles by using such heavy machinery then how will the Shivling be formed? Then for what purpose pilgrims will come here,” Mehbooba said.
Drawing parallels with environmental damage in Uttarakhand, she urged authorities to reconsider construction activities in the fragile Himalayan region.
An online petition titled “Stop Construction Around Kashmir’s Alpine Lakes”, initiated by Zarqua Banday on Change.org, has been started to stop construction work at Sheshnag and it has garnered more than 4500 signatures.
The petition calls on authorities to engage local environmental and community groups to find a sustainable way forward.
Hurriyat leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has also signed the petition and appealed to people to support the campaign.
“We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places. Why is our Chief Minister mute? As people’s elected representative, it is his duty to speak up and ensure this plunder is stopped,” Mirwaiz said.
CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed concern over possible ecological imbalances and called for an immediate suspension of the work until expert clearances were obtained.
"If BRO says this is work on the existing stretch,” he said and questioned deployment of heavy machinery in the fragile high-altitude zone.
He urged the governments of India and Jammu and Kashmir to intervene and stop the work.
Tarigami also called for the formation of an independent committee of experts to seek independent review of the whole project.
NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi has also questioned the need for deploying heavy machinery and bulldozers in an ecologically fragile zone of Sheshnag.
Congress leader Pawan Khera has said Sheshnag was not a construction site but a fragile Himalayan ecosystem and a sacred lake for both Hindus and Muslims.
"According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva left his serpents on the banks of the lake to guard the path to Amarnath, where he would reveal the Amar Katha to goddess Parvati," he said adding, "There is no Hindu-Muslim divide here as both faiths demand the preservation of Sheshnag."
The Jammu and Kashmir Climate Action Group (JKCAG) chairman and environmentalist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has demanded an independent scientific investigation into the reported construction activities and their potential consequences for the high-altitude glacial lake and its surrounding ecosystem.
“Sheeshnag Lake is situated within an ecologically sensitive mountain landscape where unscientific excavation, slope cutting and dumping of construction debris could disturb natural drainage patterns, increase sedimentation and cause long-term damage to the lake and its catchment area,” he said.
It also alleged the reported activities were in violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Noise Pollution Rules and other statutory provisions governing environmental protection.
While acknowledging the importance of improving infrastructure and facilities for Amarnath pilgrims, JKCAG maintained that development activities must be comply with environmental safeguards and scientific assessments.
The organisation sought temporary suspension of potentially harmful excavation activities until an independent assessment was conducted to determine their environmental implications.
The JKCAG has warned of taking legal intervention through the National Green Tribunal if the government failed to take timely action.
The BRO, however, has defended the ongoing activity, maintaining that post-Amarnath Yatra road-widening works were being carried out in accordance with applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.
“The works are confined to the existing tracks. Our primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra,” the organisation said.