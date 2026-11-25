SRINAGAR: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of various organisations and institutions across different schools of Islamic thought in J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has taken strong exception to the playing of the national song Vande Mataram at the recent Waqf Day ceremony organised by J&K Waqf Board in Srinagar.
Besides Union Minister Rijiju, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi participated in the event.
Many clerics who attended the event faced strong criticism, and some of them have apologised for attending the rendition of Vande Mataram.
It has categorically been made clear on several occasions in the past that Islam strictly prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation.
While Islam encourages love for one’s homeland, it draws a clear distinction between love for one’s homeland and its worship or deification.
"Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims,” a statement by MMU stated.
It pointed out that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has categorically clarified the Islamic position on Vande Mataram and strongly opposed its compulsory rendition on both religious and constitutional grounds.
“It is highly regrettable and unacceptable that Vande Mataram was played at a function organised by the Waqf Board, an institution entrusted with safeguarding Muslim religious endowments and their sanctity. There was no legal obligation to play Vande Mataram. Yet, the Waqf Board went ahead with it with utter disregard for the fundamental religious beliefs and sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims, which has caused deep hurt and anguish among people,” the MMU said.
"Such an imposition disregards religious convictions and constitutional rights and deepens distrust and alienation," the MMU added.
The MMU statement stated that the amalgam was deliberating on seeking legal opinion in this matter and will also submit a formal representation to the concerned authorities, seeking an immediate end to the forcible imposition of Vande Mataram at government functions, educational institutions and other public events in Jammu and Kashmir, urging respect for the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of faith and conscience.