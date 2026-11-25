SRINAGAR: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of various organisations and institutions across different schools of Islamic thought in J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has taken strong exception to the playing of the national song Vande Mataram at the recent Waqf Day ceremony organised by J&K Waqf Board in Srinagar.

Besides Union Minister Rijiju, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi participated in the event.

Many clerics who attended the event faced strong criticism, and some of them have apologised for attending the rendition of Vande Mataram.

It has categorically been made clear on several occasions in the past that Islam strictly prohibits associating any partner with Allah or attributing divinity to any person, object, land or creation.

While Islam encourages love for one’s homeland, it draws a clear distinction between love for one’s homeland and its worship or deification.

"Any expression or practice that attributes divinity to the motherland is contrary to the fundamental Islamic belief of Tawheed and is, therefore, un-Islamic and impermissible for Muslims,” a statement by MMU stated.