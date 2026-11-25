CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday mocked the ruling BJP over what he described as "Meta and Instagram censorship", alleging that more than "five million" posts had been removed from the platforms.

He played a "Modi Chalisa" song and placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in the background during a press conference to make his point.

"Censorship in the country is so rampant in the country that excluding PM Modi's photo, any other political content is being suppressed on Instagram and Meta. Taking this into account, we have kept the PM's photo and 'Modi Chalisa' for Instagram and Meta," he said while addressing the press conference in Nagpur.

The Cockroach Janta Party founder claimed that more than "five million” posts containing political content had been removed from Instagram between January and June.

"Hence, we thought that if we keep Modiji's photo during media interaction, Instagram may not remove this press conference from its platform.

"I and CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka are addressing you in the presence of "Aadarniya, Sanmanniya and Mahamanav Prime Minister,” he said, with Modi’s photograph placed in the background.

Asked whether the "Modi Chalisa" audio would hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Dipke said an FIR should be immediately registered against the singer of the song and the BJP social media platform from which they had picked up the audio.

Speaking about Gen Z's contribution, Dipke said young people had brought accountability back to the country, citing the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests over the NEET paper leak.

"The country has been afraid of raising questions for the last 12 years; however, Gen Z has given courage and voice to the people, which is the most important contribution," he added.

Dipke said the CJP had no plans to form a political party.

"We are not here to side with any party. We are not inclined towards any party; our commitment is towards the youth of this country," he added.

Dipke said the CJP would not side with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The CJP is not here to side with any party. We want the elections to be contested on issues concerning young people. Gen Z wants good opportunities, education, and infrastructure. They don't want caste and religious issues, which are often raked up during polls. We will talk about education, employment, healthcare, and public infrastructure," he added.

Addressing the media, Ranka rejected allegations that the CJP's recent tour of poll-bound Goa was a pressure tactic ahead of the elections.

"The CJP’s intention is not to topple any government or replace it with another. We want elections, including in Goa, to be contested on real issues concerning the people," he said.

"The CJP will draft a citizen manifesto in the coming weeks in association with the local civil society organisations, activists and people of Goa and will make every political party agree with that manifesto," Ranka added.

(With inputs from PTI)