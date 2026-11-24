Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that the Union government deliberately stopped party co-convenor Saurav Das from travelling to the UK because of his growing influence following the success of the CJP movement.

His remarks came a day after Das alleged that he was prevented from flying to the UK to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he had been invited to speak on the "cockroach movement".

''Saurav's passport was issued by this government in 2019. He had gone abroad on the same passport twice, before the formation of the CJP. At that time, they (the government) did not find any discrepancy (in the passport). They found an error only after Saurav Das became a prominent activist and democratic face," he said while addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dipke claimed a notice was served to Das only on Monday night when he was supposed to reach the Delhi airport.

"Why was the notice served so late, so that he cannot get time to reply? Why do they have so much fear?'' Dipke said.

In a series of posts on X on Monday, Das said he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his 1 am flight to London.

"I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. This cowardly government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, and Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," Das said.

Dipke said Das was supposed to fly to the UK to talk about the CJP movement's "success".

"Saurav Das was invited by the London School of Economics and the University of Oxford to talk about the CJP movement and its success in forcing the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan (then Education Minister).