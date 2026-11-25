NEW DELHI: Stating that it shouldn't postpone pending elections "unreasonably", the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is inclined to stay a Calcutta High Court order deferring the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls till the issue of ward delimitation is decided.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on the issue by November 30.

The KMC has undertaken a revision of municipal ward boundaries ahead of the next civic polls. As part of the plan, the number of wards in the civic body may rise to 209 from the current 144.

The high court had restrained the West Bengal State Election Commission from issuing a notification for the KMC election till a single bench disposes of a plea on ward delimitation.

"We are inclined to stay the impugned order for the reason that the factual and legal issues which have been highlighted, the division bench will pass a fresh order, an appropriate order.

"The writ petition before the single judge will be directed to be transferred to the division bench. And till the division bench forms a view the polls can be held off," the bench observed.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said,""We shouldn't postpone pending elections unreasonably."

The division bench of the high court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to not issue a notification for elections to the KMC till the disposal of a petition pending before a single bench.