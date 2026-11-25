NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court last week issued notice on a petition filed by a Muslim women's organisation challenging the Allahabad High Court's judgment holding that wearing a hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

Observing that the High Court's ruling would not be treated as a binding precedent, the apex court bench tagged the petition with the pending Karnataka hijab matter.

"Tag with Civil Appeal No. 7095/2022 and this judgment shall not be treated as precedent," said the bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul Pancholi.

The court passed the order on November 20 while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim Women's Study Circle, an organisation of Muslim women, challenging the Allahabad High Court's August 21, 2026, judgment.

The petition challenges the High Court's decision in the case of Sukaina Rizvi, a student who was denied admission to Class XI at Tagore Public School in Attarsuiya, Prayagraj, after she insisted on wearing a headscarf along with the prescribed school uniform.

The High Court, comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla, dismissed her plea, holding that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not constitute an essential religious practice in Islam. It also held that a student cannot insist on adding an item of clothing to the prescribed uniform if the dress code is uniform, bona fide, non-discriminatory and intended to maintain discipline and institutional identity.

The High Court had relied on the 2022 Karnataka High Court Full Bench judgment, which upheld the authority of educational institutions to prescribe uniforms that exclude the hijab.