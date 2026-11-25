NEW DELHI: India's role as the world's pharmacy is underscored by its production of one in five tablets globally and every other tablet in the United States, as highlighted by Satyaprakash T. L., Joint Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, at PMEC 2026.

He emphasised India’s unique position in the pharmaceutical sector, noting that countries like Taiwan, Scandinavia, and the U.S. have achieved technological leadership through consistent investments in science and innovation.

Satyaprakash stated, “For India, strengthening its position in pharmaceuticals requires increased investment in advanced manufacturing technologies and local machinery capabilities.”

The demand for India's pharmaceutical machinery and equipment sector is on the rise. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market in India is estimated at US$1.32 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$2.16 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The implementation of stricter Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is encouraging manufacturers to upgrade their processing equipment, automation systems, packaging lines, and quality control infrastructure.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on biologics, complex formulations, and export competitiveness is driving demand for specialized machinery, digitally integrated production systems, and advanced manufacturing technologies.