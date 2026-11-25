NEW DELHI: India's role as the world's pharmacy is underscored by its production of one in five tablets globally and every other tablet in the United States, as highlighted by Satyaprakash T. L., Joint Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, at PMEC 2026.
He emphasised India’s unique position in the pharmaceutical sector, noting that countries like Taiwan, Scandinavia, and the U.S. have achieved technological leadership through consistent investments in science and innovation.
Satyaprakash stated, “For India, strengthening its position in pharmaceuticals requires increased investment in advanced manufacturing technologies and local machinery capabilities.”
The demand for India's pharmaceutical machinery and equipment sector is on the rise. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market in India is estimated at US$1.32 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$2.16 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.
The implementation of stricter Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is encouraging manufacturers to upgrade their processing equipment, automation systems, packaging lines, and quality control infrastructure.
Additionally, the growing emphasis on biologics, complex formulations, and export competitiveness is driving demand for specialized machinery, digitally integrated production systems, and advanced manufacturing technologies.
Dr Raj Shirumala, Senior Scientific Advisor at the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, pointed out that India’s pharmaceutical industry is on the brink of transitioning from volume-driven growth to higher-value innovation, having established a solid global manufacturing presence.
He said, “Developing next-generation biologics, strengthening research capabilities, and advancing high-value pharmaceuticals will be central to this transition.”
Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, highlighted that domestic manufacturing of medical devices has expanded by approximately 48.2%, increasing from ₹28,000 crore in FY2019–20 to ₹41,500 crore in FY2024–25.
“These developments reflect India's growing capabilities across the broader healthcare manufacturing ecosystem,” Mudras stated. The next phase of growth will depend on moving towards high-value segments, such as advanced biologics, specialized therapies, and complex formulations, supported by investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure and technology.
In this context, the two-venue format of CPHI India at Yashobhoomi and PMEC India at India Expo Mart Limited this year marks an important evolution, providing dedicated platforms for pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations, as well as machinery and manufacturing technologies.