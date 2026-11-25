NEW DELHI: The US has completed delivery of all 24 MH-60R 'Romeo' multi-role helicopters to the Indian Navy, with the last three set to fly home soon after Indian aircrews finish training on them.

The deliveries, which were to be completed by last year under the contract, will give a lift to the Navy's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability. But they will do little to ease the acute shortage of helicopters aboard its frontline warships.

"The US has handed over the last pending set of three helicopters, completing the deliveries. They will remain there for now as our pilots and naval air operations officers (NAO) train on them and will fly home soon after the training," the official said.

Of the 24, 18 are already operational with the latest batch of three arriving in July. The remaining six are in the US, with three being used to train crews and three undergoing India-specific upgrades under the contract. The entire fleet is being cycled through the US in batches for these upgrades, which include secure Indian datalinks and communication systems.

The Navy's requirement for ASW and multi-role helicopters is pegged at well over 100. Across the three services, the armed forces need over 1,000 helicopters of different types over the next decade. As reported by the newspaper in June, the Navy is learnt to be pushing the case for a repeat Romeo order.