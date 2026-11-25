NEW DELHI: The US has completed delivery of all 24 MH-60R 'Romeo' multi-role helicopters to the Indian Navy, with the last three set to fly home soon after Indian aircrews finish training on them.
The deliveries, which were to be completed by last year under the contract, will give a lift to the Navy's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability. But they will do little to ease the acute shortage of helicopters aboard its frontline warships.
"The US has handed over the last pending set of three helicopters, completing the deliveries. They will remain there for now as our pilots and naval air operations officers (NAO) train on them and will fly home soon after the training," the official said.
Of the 24, 18 are already operational with the latest batch of three arriving in July. The remaining six are in the US, with three being used to train crews and three undergoing India-specific upgrades under the contract. The entire fleet is being cycled through the US in batches for these upgrades, which include secure Indian datalinks and communication systems.
The Navy's requirement for ASW and multi-role helicopters is pegged at well over 100. Across the three services, the armed forces need over 1,000 helicopters of different types over the next decade. As reported by the newspaper in June, the Navy is learnt to be pushing the case for a repeat Romeo order.
The case for more such choppers has become urgent as Chinese submarines are increasingly prowling the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Pakistan is inducting eight Chinese-origin Hangor-class submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP), which lets them stay submerged longer. Closer home, new warships are being inducted at a brisk clip without enough helicopters to fly from their decks.
Packed with multi-mode radars, dipping sonars, sonobuoys and electro-optical sensors, the twin-engine Romeos can hunt submarines and take out surface targets with Mk-54 torpedoes, Hellfire missiles and laser-guided rockets. They were also deployed during Operation Sindoor last year.
The Rs 15,157-crore contract for the 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters was inked through the US foreign military sales (FMS) route in February 2020. Last November, India also signed a nearly Rs 8,000-crore package for five years of sustainment support for the fleet.
The Navy is also upgrading its small fleet of 10 Kamov Ka-28 sub-hunting copters, which have long been dogged by maintenance and serviceability problems. In June, it retired INAS 330 "Harpoons", its last squadron of Sea King Mk 42B copters.
The real gap, however, lies in the long-pending project for 123 naval multi-role helicopters (NMRH). The first request for information (RFI) was issued in 2011 to equip warships commissioned from 1997 onwards. It was scrapped and a fresh RFI was floated in 2017 under the strategic partnership model. Nearly 15 years on, there is still no contract.
HAL's deck-based multi-role helicopter, the naval variant of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), is also expected to meet part of the requirement. But the indigenous chopper is still in design and development, so there will be no immediate relief.