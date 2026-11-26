NEW DELHI: Deepak Nanda, alias Deepak Khatri, known within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as “Mama”, allegedly played a pivotal role in keeping the gang’s operations running—arranging meetings with its jailed leader, conveying his instructions, negotiating extortion settlements, collecting money and coordinating the supply of illegal firearms, according to revelations from the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Khatri was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on August. The chargesheet filed before the Rouse Avenue Court on November 20 describes him as an important intermediary within the Bishnoi network.

Khatri first met Bishnoi in 2020, when he accompanied advocate Vishal Chopra. Their association continued thereafter, with Bishnoi addressing Khatri as “Mama”. Khatri subsequently became a close associate of the gangster and allegedly undertook several criminal activities on behalf of the Bishnoi gang.

Whenever Bishnoi allegedly threatened a victim with extortion, Khatri would approach the concerned person, negotiate a settlement, attempt to reduce the demanded amount and, in some cases, facilitate the collection of the extortion money, the chargesheet states.

One such instance involved Delhi-based businessman Kunal Chhabra, who got extortion calls demanding `2.5 crore in 2023. Bishnoi allegedly directed Chhabra to approach Khatri to negotiate a settlement. The matter is under probe.

Khatri’s criminal plan

Whenever Bishnoi threatened a victim with extortion, Deepak Khatri would approach the concerned person, negotiate a settlement, attempt to reduce the demanded amount and help ‘settle’ the case.