The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed in India, following complaints over the possible release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, official sources said on Thursday.

The ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with its May 8, 2025, advisory, which called on OTT platforms and streaming services to discontinue Pakistani-origin content in India.

It has also reminded Netflix of its commitment in June that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to Indian subscribers and asked it to maintain that position, sources said.

The move comes after the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was released on Tuesday. However, Netflix is yet to clarify whether the series, scheduled to premiere on December 4, will be available in India or only in Pakistan and other international markets.

Two film industry bodies, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to prevent the show's release in India.

In its letter, also marked to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India, the AICWA said the release would go against the spirit of the ministry's advisory and the sentiments of the country.

The association described Pakistan as a "terrorist country" and said it had banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry after the Pulwama attack. It also referred to the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists and content following the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

The letter was signed by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

The FWICE, an umbrella body representing 32 associations and around five lakh members, has also urged the prime minister to direct the ministry and other authorities to examine the proposed release and take appropriate action.

It warned that it would "ensure the shoot of all the Netflix projects comes to a halt" if the series is released in India.

"We want to express that we have an objection to the Pakistani show. For us, the country comes first, and Pakistani artists are not welcome," FWICE president B N Tiwari told PTI.

Reacting to the controversy, Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the demand for a ban, accusing India of politicising art and culture.

"First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up," he said in a post on X.